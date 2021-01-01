High-Gloss 7-Color LED Lighting TV Cabinet Modern Light Luxury Locker TV Cabinet With Four Storage Shelves And One Storage Cabinet

Specifications: Name: High-light LED TV cabinet. Material: Particleboard. Color: white color. Size: 160×35×43cm / 63×13.8×16.93 inches Applicable places: living room, bedroom, etc. Weight: 36 kg / 79.3 lbFeatures: TV stand with LED lights-The entertainment center is equipped with a 7-color LED light system with remote ON/OFF and color control functions, and can accommodate up to 65 inches of TV screens. The large white glossy surface design of the modern TV stand consumes extra energy and time during the manufacturing process, ensuring the beauty of the TV console table. The large storage-TV cabinet is designed with 2 central drawers and open shelves to gather all the electronic necessities in one place. Scientific and reasonable regional division can classify and place daily necessities, rationally arrange life, and bid farewell to sundries. High-gloss TV stand-particle board + high-gloss acrylic + LED lighting, all surfaces are in the same color, the surface is white, easy to clean. Modern and simple LED TV cabinet, high-end luxury, make life more layered. This is not only a TV cabinet, but also a locker. It is made of high-density environmentally friendly particleboard, high-quality hardware, fine craftsmanship and durability. The product needs to be installed, and the installation process will take some time. If two people install it together, it will save your time.Note: Since the product dimensions are manually measured, errors may occur. Due to the complicated installation, it is recommended that you follow the installation instructions.The package includes: 1×TV cabinet 1×installation tool 1×Instruction