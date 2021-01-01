From prosourcefit
High Density Speckled Foam Roller - Black/Orange 24x6
ProsourceFit High Density Speckled Foam Rollers are the perfect addition to any daily fitness or wellness routine for their pain-reducing benefits. Perfect for beginner or intermediate users, the extra firm foam helps prevent and relieve muscle pain by breaking up knots in tight muscles. By rolling out your muscles regularly, especially before and after fitness activities, you get the relaxing benefits of massage that keep your body in top shape. Foam rolling helps maintain flexible muscles loose and improves your range of motion, blood circulation, and recovery time. They are also ideal for rehabilitation, gentle stretching, balance exercises, body awareness, and spine stabilization. Add them to your yoga and Pilates routines for core and strength training. ProsourceFit rollers use non-toxic EPP material that is safe, durable, and easy-to-clean. The high density foam maintains its shape to continue offering quality support. 4 convenient sizes (all 6-inches in diameter) in 2 different colors provide a variety of options to meet your specific needs. All sizes are lightweight, easy to carry, and travel-friendly. We also offer a limited lifetime warranty so you can feel secure about your purchase! For questions or concerns, please contact customer service: (855) 552-2637. We are open Monday - Friday from 8:30AM - 4:30PM Pacific Standard Time