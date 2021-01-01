From mind reader
Mind Reader High-Density Fitness Mat, Yoga Exercise Floor Covering, Home Workout Portable Padding, 68” Wide, EVA Foam, Grey
PERFECT WORKOUT COMPANION - Utilizing high-density EVA foam, the 1/4″ thick premium mat comfortably cushions spine, hips, knees, and elbows on hard floors while keeping you balancedMULTI-PURPOSE MAT - This variable use mat suits multiple types of fitness and exercise routines, including yoga, Pilates, flexibility training, and any other floor-oriented workout requiring additional cushion and supportDOUBLE-SIDED NON-SLIP - The textured surface covering the entire mat offers a slip-resistant advantage on both sides, so you can stay stable regardless which side you useSUPERB RESILIENCE - This fitness mat helps maintain balance during your home routine, then bounces back quickly, so you don’t leave permanent dents from holding your tree poseDIMENSIONS - 23.5″ L x 68″ W x 0.25″ HNON-TOXIC PREMIUM MATERIAL - Constructed of EVA foam material, these yoga mats resist moisture damage and hold their shape, making them easy to clean, and ideally suited for indoor or outdoor exercisesTEXTURED SURFACE - Our yoga mat has a textured surface for enhanced traction at the gym or in your home, so you can feel secure as you stretchEXTRA THICK - The thick layer cushions your feet when standing and stretching, supports your body throughout all types of exercising routines, and provides comfort during restorative poses