High Cylinder Planter by Vondom - Color: Beige (40441R-KHAKI)

Advertisement
2014 Design. Made in Spain by Vondom. The High Cylinder Planter adds an architectural design to modern indoor and outdoor spaces with its soft column shape. Made from 100% recyclable polyethylene, this planter is lightweight, impact-resistant and weather-resistant. The High Cylinder Planter's matte finish and simple design makes it a perfect choice for a stripped-down look. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Beige.