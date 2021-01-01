From richer poorer
Richer Poorer High Cut Brief in Brown. - size S (also in XS)
Advertisement
Richer Poorer High Cut Brief in Brown. - size S (also in XS) Richer Poorer High Cut Brief in Brown. - size S (also in XS) 46% modal 46% cotton 8% spandex. Elasticized waistband. High-cut leg. Mesh trim. Item not sold as a set. Imported. RRER-WI31. 02WIB-HCBR. Iva Pawling and Tim Morse originally founded Richer Poorer to create cleverly-designed socks. The effortlessly cool, California-casual brand has since gathered a cult following for its supremely comfortable basics and luxurious loungewear. But it's not all about laidback style: the brand is also deeply committed to doing good. From sustainable fabrics and community involvement, to supporting environmental organizations through its 1% For the Planet partnership, Richer Poorer brings the passion to fashion.