High Cone Planter by Vondom - Color: Beige (40540A-KHAKI)

2014 Design. Made in Spain by VONDOM. The High Cone Planter plays with shape and space in modern indoor and outdoor homes. Made from 100% recyclable polyethylene, this planter is lightweight, impact-resistant and weather-resistant. The High Cone's matte finish and smooth surface makes it a perfect base for your most precious plants. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Beige.