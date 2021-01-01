From benefit cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics High Brow Eyebrow Highlighting Pencil
WHAT IT IS A creamy brow highlighting pencil that easily blends to brighten and visibly lifts brows. Benefits coveted eyebrow highlighting pencil now features a creamier and more blendable formula. 0.1 oz. Imported. WHAT IT DOES Its linen-pink shade has a natural-looking, matte finish and is ideal for all skintones. Complete your brow look by masking stray hairs and accentuating your arches for brighter, boosted and younger-looking eyes. HOW TO USE IT Apply the pencil under your brow, following the arch. Lightly blend. To make your arches pop, put two dots above the arch & blend. BEAUTY TRICK: To instantly lift the look of your eye area, brush gimme brow volumizing fiber gel through brow hair then stroke high brow under brow arch. Cosmetics - Cosmetics Multi > Benefit Cosmetics > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Benefit Cosmetics.