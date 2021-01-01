CangLong High Back Wheels Ergonomic Executive Adjustable Waterfall Seat Padded Arms Swivel Computer Office Chairs, Black

You can enjoy twisting the innerspring when you lean back to the seat because the thick and soft lumbar cushion has springs inside, it withstands a 360-degree twist of your back and provides elastic massage. The soft high-density foam padding and waterfall seat edge release the pressure on the back of your legs so you can stay comfortable even when you have to sit for hours Swivel Armchair with modern design which is suitable for home living room bedroom dressing room dining room and office. The caster-free design saves your beautiful floor from scratching when you are enjoying the mobility from the 360-degree swivel system. We make sure that we use quality materials for maximum comfort and style. The chair is made with Bonded leather that gives it a unique and elegant style and that makes it the perfect addition to any office This home office desk chair has a heavy-duty base and nylon rolling casters that make it incredibly easy to move around but also keep you steady when you work. The chair can withstand up to 300 pounds and it is very easy to assemble。 Our customer service team is always here to respond to your email within 24 hours. Just enjoy your free-risk purchase of this chair