Black High Back Mesh Office Chair With Chrome Base And Adjustable Headrest
Specification:COLOR : BlackMATERIALS : Polyester, Mesh, Chrome BaseProduct HEIGHT inches : 37.5-42.5Weight Capacity : 200 LbsCountry of Origin : ChinaLONG DESCRIPTION : The Techni Mobili High-Back Mesh Task Chair has a sleek, contemporary design and features breathable mesh back support, a contoured fabric seat cushion, and height-adjustable padded armrests with a 3 inch range. The pneumatic height adjustment lever provides a 3 inch seat height adjustment range and the reclining back has a locking lever and a tension control knob. Dual wheel non-marking casters and heavy-duty chromed steel 5-star base provide durable, stable mobility. Chair holds up to 150lbs. Color: Black.