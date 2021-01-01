From riverstone furniture
High Back Leather Executive Swivel Office Chair with Chrome Base and Arms Chair Black - Riverstone Furniture Collection
An elegant blend of comfort and style, this high-back LeatherSoft office chair is the perfect seating solution for your workspace. Crafted from black LeatherSoft material with chrome arms and a chrome base, the ergonomic design brings a sleek look with ample durability and support for long-term use. Designed for exceptional comfort, this LeatherSoft office chair features a cushioned seat and back upholstered in black LeatherSoft for softness and durability. Padding on the arms lends additional comfort, while horizontal stitching along the seat and back adds a touch of refinement. The high-back office chair features extended height to support your upper back and help relieve back tension. A waterfall front seat edge removes pressure on your lower legs, to help improve circulation during long hours at your desk. Complete the comfortable fit by adjusting your seat with the pneumatic adjustment lever. Easily maneuver through a variety of tasks with the full 360-degree swivel chair motion. The free rein is ideal for shifting between your computer, phone, and more, with a tilt-lock mechanism for a rocking and reclining motion. When you need to reach things a little further away, simply roll your chair with the smooth movement of the wheeled base. A bright chrome finish adorns the frame and arms of the office desk chairs, creating a sleek and timeless look. The classic black LeatherSoft pairs effortlessly with any office decor style, creating a comfortable and elegant impression that's perfect for residential or corporate workspaces.