High Back Executive Desk Chair Office Chair
Description
Features:Safe & Reliable: Reinforced framework, Upgraded Gas Lift ,durable Base. The high-quality material can provide great stability for you. Weight capacity up to 250lbErgonomic Design: suitable for all occasions and you can sit for a long time without getting tired and decrease your neck and back painSpecial Chair: The premium backrest with mesh fabric is flexible, giving you a cool feeling and comfortable sitting experience by promoting good airflow, eliminating sweating and moisture.Product Type: Gaming Chair;Task Chair;Conference ChairWeight Capacity: 250Frame Material: SteelUpholstered: YesUpholstery Material: Faux LeatherUpholstery Fill Material: FoamSeat Upholstery Material: Faux LeatherSeat Upholstery Fill Material: FoamArmed: YesSwivel: YesLumbar Support: YesTilt Mechanism: YesSeat Height Adjustment: YesCasters: Yes