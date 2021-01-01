Hideaway Storage Display Shelf

We've combined the easy installation of a floating wall shelf with the functionality of a storage cabinet. The brilliant result is this sleek multitasking design that makes the most of your space. A soft-lined drawer can hold keys, jewelry, medications and other go-to items you don't want setting out in the open. A smooth top surface provides display space as well as a landing spot for mail, magazines, keys and glasses. Whether you use this as a living area display or an entryway shelf, our wall-mounted drawer adds plenty of style without the bulk of a full-size piece of furniture.