I AM A FUNGI WITH GOOD MORELS Mushroom Hunter Meme HIDE & SEEK CHAMPIONS Mushrooms Mycophile Morchella Meme Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

HIDE & SEEK CHAMPIONS against a sunset with vivid colors. I'm a fungi with good morels. I am also a fun guy with good morals because I go mushroom hunting! Love mushrooms, morchellas, and puns? You'll love this funny meme gift for foragers. There is a fungus among us. Perfect for that one friend with questionable morels and amazing hunting and foraging skills. Click on the brand name for more hilarious designs for mycophiles. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only