Hidden Spy Alarm Clock Camera with Stronger Night Vision Full Hd1080P Wireless WiFi Smart Nanny Cam Motion Detection 160°WideAngle Fisheye Lens IP.

Best Quality Guranteed. Exclusive Spy CameraThis hidden spy alarm clock camera looks just like a regular table clock, with the simple and mini delicate design, you can use it to monitor home security without being suspicious. And these touch buttons make it more stylish and elegant, easy to operate. Stronger Night Vision 33FTThe Hidden surveillance cameras disguise two powerful 850IR far-infrared night vision lights as time symbols. Fish-eye night vision lenses and infrared lights hide camouflage is not easy to find, and provide 33FT long-distance clear night vision. Can be set to automatically switch night vision and manual switch. Smart Motion DetectionOur clock spy camera features HD CMOS image processing technology and with 160 degree viewing angle, can offer all details more clear and wider for you. It comes with a built-in motion detection sensor that will push notifications alerts to your smart device once slight