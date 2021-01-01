Hidden Acorn Gift Co. Nut Today-Funny Lover Gift-Lazy Squirrel Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This cute and funny squirrel gift for women, men, or kids is perfect for anyone who loves these bushy-tailed, acorn-eating critters. Maybe you're the Squirrel whisperer? Maybe you love to rescue baby squirrels and nurse them back to health? Do you love to feed squirrels or give them names? Or maybe you just love watching these mischievous and fun rodents. This squirrel gift is perfect for pet squirrel owners, boys, and girls. Squirrel Mom and Dads, unite! And don't forget about Chipmunks too! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only