Golden Goose Hi Star Sneaker in White. - size 40 (also in 36, 37, 38, 39) Golden Goose Hi Star Sneaker in White. - size 40 (also in 36, 37, 38, 39) Leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Cow leather insole. Lace-up front with metallic lacesLogo tab on tongue. French terry lining. Snake skin embossed heel tabIntentionally distressed detail. Suede star appliqueGold logo stamp on side. Approx 25mm/ 1 inch platform. GGOR-WZ330. GWF00118.F001939.10744. From Italy to the skateparks of Los Angeles, Golden Goose has become a world-renowned high fashion brand for luxury sneakers. Hand crafted on premium Italian leather; Golden Goose has successfully combined the relaxed vintage aesthetic with their unique 'lived in' touch. Their signature pre-scuffed style (each distressed by hand) offers a nonchalant attitude that embodies 'perfect imperfection' for a touch of life, comfort and fashion forward designs.