Hi-Collar LED Wall Sconce by LZF - Color: Yellow (HICOL A LED4000K DIM UL 24)

With a focus on both design and functionality, the Hi-Collar LED Wall Sconce is a charming and stylish light fixture designed to resemble a shirt collar. Made to make a bold statement while also being practical for small spaces, this decorative wall sconce not only provides diffused, accent light but adds compelling visual interest. Made from wood veneer, this modern wall light mounts to the wall by a round, metal backplate, and possesses an LED light source that is concealed by the curved shade. Available in a variety of colors, the Hi-Collar LED Wall Sconce is ideal for use in both residential and commercial spaces. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Yellow.