Tommy Bahama | Hexagon Collection | Quilt Set - 100% Cotton, Reversible, Lightweight Bedding with Matching Shams, Pre-Washed for Added Comfort, King, Grey

MATERIAL: 100% Cotton Construction- featuring natural fibers crafted to be ultra soft and breathable SET INCLUDES: One quilt and two king shams FEATURES: Quilt features a cotton/polyester blended fill; Quilt is self-reversing; Tommy Bahama is committed to cutting back on wasteful packaging- In our mission to cut out plastic, this product comes neatly packaged and secured with a ribbon DIMENSIONS: Quilt- 96"L x 104"W; King Shams- 21"L x 37"W CARE: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; Prewashed for added softness