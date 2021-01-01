Heul Nicht Bau Auf! Billiard Balls Cue Billiard Player T-Shirt

Do you play billiards or snookers in your free time? Then this fun billiard design is just the thing for you. For those who always hit the billiard balls with the cue in the pool. Whether it's a pool billiard, cone, English billiard. Perfect as a Christmas or birthday gift for all pool lovers and pool fans. Do you always win when you hit the white ball and perforate the black ball last time? Then wear this design, suitable for men and women. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem