He's My Sweet Potato - You Bet I Yam Couple's Thanksgiving T-Shirt

Novelty matching vintage retro design - pair of couple Thanksgiving funny punny pun slogan. Cute she is my sweet potato on one, you bet I yam pumpkin on the other. Celebrate the holiday and be thankful with this boyfriend girlfriend goals graphic. Perfect to wear with your special someone - wife, husband, fiance fiancé fiancée, perhaps for an anniversary or a dinner date. Tis the season for hugs, love, family, and best wishes. Fall, Christmas, Birthday, Halloween - food puns are like apple pie ! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem