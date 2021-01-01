From alcott hill
Hertzler 5-Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Features:ChandelierNumber of lights: 5Works with a dimmer switch: YesFixture Design: Shaded Fixture Shape: Classic / Traditional Number of Lights: 5Number of Tiers: 1Finish: Style: TraditionalShade Included: YesShade Color: SatinShade Material: Primary Material: MetalCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Country of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainQuality Score: 0.15Spefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Weight: 12.04Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 19.5Body Width - Side to Side: 24Body Depth - Front to Back: 24Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty: Finish: Brushed Nickel