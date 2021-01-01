Herschfield L-Shape Desk

This computer desk can perfectly improve the lack of storage space in the office. The neutral finish of the particleboard is perfectly matched with the powder metal legs, creating an interesting and unique fashion look. The 4-layer development storage rack makes you no longer need to worry about the need for additional bookshelves with the same style, which is convenient for taking books and office supplies. The large L-shaped desktop can accommodate 2 people at the same time, allowing you to have a perfect and non-crowded office location. Color (Top/Frame): Brown/Black