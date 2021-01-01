From elvang denmark
Elvang Denmark - Herringbone Throw - Light Gray/Gray
Bring classic pattern into your space with this Herringbone throw from Elvang Denmark. Woven from 100% sustainably sourced soft alpaca wool, it features a classic herringbone pattern and eyelash fringe edges. Key features: * Material: 100% alpaca wool * Dimensions: 130x190cm * Wool weight: approx. 470g * Herringbone pattern * Gray tones * Fringed edges * Recycled materials * Fair Trade certified and WFTO member * Woven under responsible conditions for both the environment, humans and animals * Dry clean only