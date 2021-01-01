Herringbone Thermal Cotton Blanket

The Textiles Plus Inc. 100 % Cotton Herringbone Thermal Blanket is designed to be used in any season. Fashioned from 100% cotton, this blanket is soft and comfortable. The Classical Herringbone design makes it very appealing. This blanket has a self hem trim that ensures durability. Maintaining this product is as easy as using it; it requires no more than a regular machine wash to sufficiently clean it. The 100 % Cotton Herringbone Thermal Blanket by Textiles Plus Inc. can be used while travelling or outings too. Color: Sky Blue, Size: Full / Queen