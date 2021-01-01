From great deal furniture
Hero Traditional Fabric Dining Chairs, Navy Blue Chevron
Surround your dining table with seating that makes your guests feel like royalty. These graceful selections will bring an air of elegant decorum to any home, allowing you and your loved ones to dine in comfort and style. Guaranteed to charm everybody invited; unique and exceptional in design. Includes: Two (2) Chairs. Material: Fabric. Composition: 100% Polyester. Leg Material: Rubberwood. Color: Navy Blue Chevron. Leg Finish: Black. Some Assembly Required. Hand Crafted Details. Dimensions: 23.75 inches deep x 20.00 inches wide x 40.00 inches high. Seat Dimensions: 18.00 inches deep x 19.75 inches wide x 19.75 inches high