Ariat Heritage IV Zip Paddock Women's Black Boot 10 B
*The Heritage IV Zip Paddock boot is perfect for riding or getting chores done *Full-grain leather upper with padded collar at topline and elastic twin goring for a comfortable fit *Antiqued brass YKK zipper *Moisture-wicking and breathable lining *Lightly cushioned footbed *Stabilizing lateral-motion control device *Shock-absorbing built-in heel cushion *Engineered heel with landing area for ease of heel strike and gait *Duratread ousole with rider-tested traction zones *1-1/4" heel