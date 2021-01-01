From tissot
Tissot Heritage Beige Dual Time Dial Unisex Watch T56563339
Yellow gold PVD stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Fixed yellow gold PVD bezel. Beige dual time dial. Top display has blue hands and alternating index and Arabic numeral hour markers. Botton display has with blue hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape. Case dimensions: 38 mm x 28 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Additional Info: withstands rain and splashes of water, but not showering or submersion. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: T56 5 633 39, T56-5-633-39, T56/5/633/39, T56563339. Tissot Heritage Beige Dual Time Dial Unisex Watch T56563339.