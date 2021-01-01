Oster Heritage Classic Series 40 oz. 2-Speed Stainless Steel Blender with 5-Cup Glass Jar, Silver

Perfect for smoothies, dips, soups, sauces and more, the Beehive Heritage Blender helps with everyday meals and snacks. With amazing ice crushing power, you can take ice from cubed to crushed in seconds. Enjoy chunk-free smoothies and shakes, grind coffee beans, puree fresh vegetable soup, shred and grate cheese for pizza, tacos, salads and more. Classic in design, you can create your favorite recipes fresher and easier with simple 2-speed toggle control. The powerful, 1000-Watt blending motor moves ingredients down into a spiraling vortex to help you get a smooth and consistent blend every time. For easy cleaning, the Boroclass glass blending jar is dishwasher safe and shatter-proof, so it can go to right from the dishwasher to blending icy, cold drinks. Color: Stainless Steel.