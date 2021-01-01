From canora grey
Herendeen 1 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand
Decorate your home in contemporary charm with this wood side table. Every sofa or bed’s closest companion, nightstands keep reading glasses and cups of water at arm’s reach while offering a finishing touch to your ensemble. This one features clean lines and an understated silhouette. It includes one drawer with wood glides and a lower open compartment for storing accent pieces, books, and bedside essentials. Constructed with MDF table top and pine frame ensures this end table lasting long while looking great. One drawer and one open shelf provide additional space to storage your necessities. The design of the top and the handle makes this look more retro. Stable bedside table/cabinet/end telephone table for living room, bedroom. Color: White