Flash Furniture HERCULES Series Black Vertical Back Metal Restaurant Barstool - Black Vinyl Seat

Great style is always in fashion and this metal restaurant barstool will be the "little black dress" of your decor ensemble. Simple upkeep and proper care can ensure this metal stool remains in prime condition to impress future patrons 18 gauge steel frame holds up to 500 lb. weight capacity Vertical back design with black vinyl upholstered seat, 2.5" thick foam padded seat with CAL fire retardant foam Contemporary metal dining barstool with footrest designed for commercial use, suitable for home use PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 16.75"W x 18.75"D x 42"H | Seat Size: 16.75"W x 16.5"D x 30.25"H | Back Size: 16.5"W x 12.75"H