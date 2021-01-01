Christian Lacroix - Herbariae Dessert Plate - Pink

Everyday dining has never looked so good. Expertly crafted with subtle lines, Christian Lacroix's Herbariae collection takes inspiration from 5 flowers; the poppy, narcissus, lotus flower, dahlia and thistle, which were selected for their evocative, yet delicate, beauty. Created with prestigious porcelain makers Vista Alegre, pair this dessert plate with more pieces from the range to coordinate the look. Key features: * Dessert plate * Material: fine porcelain * Dimensions: Ø23cm * Subtle lines inspired by 5 flowers * The poppy, narcissus, lotus flower, dahlia and thistle * Created with prestigious porcelain makers Vista Alegre