Henry Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (209320-1107)

Bring a steampunk-inspired flair to transitional or modern households with the Henry Sconce by Hubbardton Forge. Its articulating arm can be adjusted to control the direction of the lighting. This lamp-like design features a spun metal shade supported with striking frame and rivets, infusing an industrial flair. Mounted to the wall with a round backplate, this sconce illuminates a customized glow depending on the style of the lamp used. Ideal as a source of both task and ambient lighting, this sconce is a useful addition to reading nooks, bedside, or study space. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Black. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting