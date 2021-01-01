Henry Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (272840-1006)

The Henry Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge features high level of craftsmanship and an industrial aesthetic. The copper-riveted spun metal shade, curved arm and round base, all complemented by brass bolt accents, make for a stylish light fixture. A different finish can be chosen for the stem and shade, making this an easy fit for any interior decor. The table lamp provides direct task light perfect for modern bedrooms, home offices, and living rooms. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Silver. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting