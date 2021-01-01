Henry Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (302710-1004)

The Henry Outdoor Wall Light from Hubbardton Forge is a sterling example of modern industrial design, exemplified by its steel construction and bold riveted accents. The piece uses linear rivet segments to connect its base and lamp shade. The space in between the base and shade allows for a short glimpse at its lamping. The lamps light creates neat highlights along the linear segments and is filtered downwards by its spun metal shade, for an ambient downlight. Its an ideal outdoor piece over backyard patio doors. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bell. Color: Black. Finish: Coastal Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting