Henry Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Black - (363008-1015)

The Henry Outdoor Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge offers an understated industrial accent to a variety of living spaces. An adjustable stem descending from a smooth disc canopy keeps things simple, culminating in a single socket held partway out of the wider aluminum shade by a structure of swooping metal strips. The lamping is damp-rated and ideal for covered outdoor areas, while the shades smooth, angled interior focuses light where it is needed. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bell. Color: Brown. Finish: Coastal Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting