From hubbardton forge
Henry Outdoor Glass Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Green - Finish: Mahogany - (363009-1023)
Advertisement
The Henry Outdoor Glass Pendant Light with Glass from Hubbardton Forge offers a tasteful accompaniment to a variety of outdoor spaces. Handcrafted by Vermont artisans, the fixture starts simply with a smooth disc canopy that sends down an adjustable stem to a single, wet-rated socket. This lamping is held partway out of the glass shade below it by an arrangement of metal fittings, adding some wide-reaching brightness from the shades top while the clear glass mellows it from the sides. Outdoor lighting fixtures in coastal environments have the greatest risk of corrosion, but even inland lighting must combat rust due to high-humidity conditions. Wherever your outdoor lighting placement may be, Hubbardton Forge has you covered. Made for the outdoors, but elegant enough for indoor use as we. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bell. Color: Green. Finish: Coastal Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting