Henry Glass Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (184253-1033)

The Henry Glass Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge features a brass-riveted, tapered, glass shade that was handcrafted by skilled artisans. Strong and bold with some industrial flair, this layered design shapes a downward cast light, and a single lamp peeks out from the openly styled top, lending a dynamic touch to this tailored mini pendant as a layer of ambient light escapes above this piece. A handsome way to brighten spaces, this small but mighty pendant light works beautifully alone or paired up to balance the design of a room. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting