Henry 4-Light Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Bronze - (136340-1098)

The Henry 4-Light Pendant Light features an industrial inspired aesthetic. A large spun metal shade is riveted giving this pendant light a steampunk attitude. Made with a high level of craftsmanship, this fixture has spectacular quality. Provides direct down light and ambient illumination ideal for modern living rooms, dining areas, and kitchens. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Brown. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting