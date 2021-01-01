From hinkley & carter
Hinkley & Carter Polished Nickel Henri Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Clear Glass Shade
Hinkley & Carter Henri Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Light With Clear Glass Shade. With a style inspired by the industrial revolution but appropriate for a coastal beach house, this semi-flush mount ceiling light brings true mood lighting to your space. The classic glass drum shade and streamlined hardware give this fixture a retro feel that complements many decor styles. The on-trend metallic finish provides a perfect complement to nearly any color scheme. Compatible with existing dimmer switches and bulbs (not included). Paired with an inverted drum shade. The shade is made of glass. Rated for one 60W incandescent bulb; 9W LED bulb, 13W fluorescent (CFL) bulb, or 9W self-ballasted LED bulb. E26-base bulb. Mounts directly to ceiling. Clean with a soft, dry cloth; no harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning materials.