Henley TV Stand for TVs up to 60"

Expand your home's storage capabilities and add style while doing so with this TV stand for TVs up to 60". It features two framed, safety-tempered glass doors that flip up and slide back into the unit, open shelving for storage and display of video/gaming consoles and home décor, and cord access through the enclosed back. Finished on all sides in a salt oak finish and paired with a durable, powder-coated metal frame, this traditional-inspired TV stand gives your living room a fresh new look that is sure to impress your guests.