Hudson Valley Lighting Henley Table Lamp - Color: White - Size: Small

A light that springs from a bed of diamonds. Understated in size but overpowering in appearance, the Hudson Valley Henley Table Lamp brings exceptional classiness to modern living spaces. The Crystal base features an angular structure through which the light diffracts and shimmers. In contrast, the Belgium Linen shade offers a smooth slope and clean lines, perfectly framing the structure below while diffusing soft light. The visible Metal provides a purposeful accent on either side of the shade, adding a subtle but strong dimension to the piece. From the sharp lines of the Crystal to the pleasant glow of the shade, this lamp has everything needed to class up a surface in your dining or living room. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass