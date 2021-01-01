Dudley Stephens Hendrie Hoodie in White, Medium: Hendrie is simply everything we love about a hoodie—cozy and soft, a little roomy—but with a perfectly proportioned design that’s cut to flatter. It’s got a relaxed fit that doesn’t swallow you whole, a hem that hits the hip just right, and dropped shoulders that fall into a slightly slender fit down the arms. Details we love? That holds-all-essentials kangaroo pocket and the playful, lime-green embroidered Dudley pineapple logo.82 % nylon eco, 18% lycra Made in USA.