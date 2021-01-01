From august grove
Helme 28" Dining Table
Features:Complete with 1 rectangular table, this dining table is perfect for small apartments. Intricately carved legs decorates your home with a tasteful of farmhouse styles. Enjoy your dinner or have a drink in the afternoon or start a nice morning with this retro dining table.Built with solid rubber wood legs and MDF veneer for tops, this kitchen table is designed to last for years. The combination of a finished white wood frame and cherry coating is ideal for indoor farmhouse feelings.Perfect size for your small studio apartment or a small dining room. Any stardard seatings can be tucked underneath the standard height table to space-saving storage when not in use. Just put the dining table standing against the wall to avoid crowded feelings.Simple assembly required, all hardware and instructions included in the boxes. Just need 15 minutes with 4 hands. With its refined coating, just a damp cloth will make the set clean.