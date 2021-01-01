From designs direct
Hello Love Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the Hello Love Throw Pillow at Michaels. Inspired by love, this accent piece is sure to bring instant charm to your space. This throw pillow makes a functional and fashionable décor item for your home. Digitally printed on demand, its design displays vibrant colors. The result is a beautiful look you're sure to love. Inspired by love, this accent piece is sure to bring instant charm to your space. This throw pillow makes a functional and fashionable décor item for your home. Digitally printed on demand, its design displays vibrant colors. The result is a beautiful look you're sure to love. Details: Pink and white 14" x 20" Double-sided print Polyester Spot clean/dry clean only | Hello Love Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®