It Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara with Lash Serum

Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara with Lash Serum - Get instant volume and conditioning from Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara with Lash Serum by It Cosmetics, a smudge-proof tubing mascara with gentle removal for less lash loss. Benefits Volumizing mascara with built-in conditioning lash serum infused with biotin Argan oil and jojoba oil 360 degrees Lash-Wrapping Brush for eye-opening volume in one stroke Smudge-proof formula Gentle removal for less lash loss Key Ingredients Biotin: known to strengthen hair Argan Oil: known to moisturize and nourish hair Jojoba Oil: known to moisturize and soften hair - Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara with Lash Serum