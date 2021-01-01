Hello, Good Stuff! Depuff Eye Serum - Essence Hello, Good Stuff! Depuff Eye Serum visibly depuffs and restores moisture, resulting in bright, beautiful eyes. Features Wake up boost for your eyes Hydrates and minimizes puffiness under the eyes Cruelty free Key Ingredients Hyaluronic acid works to increase skin moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Caffeine helps to reduce inflammation and puffiness, naturally brightening the skin Vegan collagen plays a role in strengthening skin elasticity and hydration, resulting in bright, hydrated skin Formulated Without Animal byproducts Alcohol Oil Parabens Microplastic particles - Hello, Good Stuff! Depuff Eye Serum