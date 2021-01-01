Hello Fizzy Flowers 30 in. x 18 in. Non-Slip Door Mat

The manufacturer believes in making mats that are bright and vibrant for all times of the year. They create these mats to be an enchantment to every season, an announcement for every holiday, and a declaration of your personal style year-round. These indoor, outdoor floor mats are printed and pressed using creative, original artworks licensed exclusively. There are many great uses for these mats. Create an inviting entryway to welcome all your guests use a variety of their seasonal designs to toast the holidays in every room of your house place as a creative accent rug in any foyer. Your pets may even claim the mats as their new favorite spot to guard your house! With hundreds of designs, they have many beautiful mats to choose from so buy one as a treat for yourself or a couple as gifts for loved ones.Features:These environmentally friendly doormats are exceedingly durable and floor score certifiedThese doormats feature a non-skid rubber backing made from 90% post-consumer material topped with polyester felt that is low-profile to reduce chances of tripping and a high-quality durable construction that is, mildew, and stain resistantVibrant, decorative designs that will turn any porch, entrance or patio into a charming work of artProduct Type: DoormatShape: RectangleTheme: HelloHoliday / Occasion: Color: Blue/GreenNon-Slip Backing: YesLocation: Indoor/Outdoor UseAll-Weather: YesStain Resistant: NoMachine Washable: NoProduct Care: No scrubbing needed. Doormats are quick and easy to clean; just spray off with a hose or use a sponge and mild detergent to clean off dirt or yard debris.Country of Origin: United StatesStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: FIRA Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height: 0.19Overall Width: 18Overall Length: 30Overall Product Weight: 1.4Assembly:Warranty: