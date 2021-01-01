Hello Fall Truck Tee Happy Thanksgiving Day November Holiday T-Shirt

Hello Fall Tee Thanksgiving Day Tee Happy Turkey Tee Celebrate Fall Season,Funny Holiday,Harvest Festival,Christmas 2020,Birthday Gift,Friendsgiving,Pilgrim,Indian,Pumpkin Pie Tee. Give All Thanks,men,women,boys,girls,teachers,moms,dads,friend,family. Greatful Blessed,November Tee,Fun Cool Holiday with football watching,shopping trips,eating lunch on dinner table,awesome Black Friday Parade.Wear to school,work or at home or present for son,daughter,brother,sister,uncle,aunt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem