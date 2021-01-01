From kingstown home
Helix Queen Platform Bed
Rest in comfort and classic style with this White Lattice Headboard Platform Queen Bed. This sophisticated bed is crafted with rubberwood, acacia, and veneer to ensure you sleep soundly every night. A lovely white finish creates a sunny spot in your bedroom and is perfect for matching with existing color schemes. The beautiful headboard showcases a geometric, mosaic-inspired design, perfect for an eye-catching look in the farmhouse or traditionally styled settings.