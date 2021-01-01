BLACK+DECKER Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer, 5-Speed Mixer, Purple, MX600P

Advertisement
New from BLACK+DECKER! The advanced helix design improves mixing performance* by maximizing beater overlap and mixing ingredients in multiple directions. The BLACK+DECKER Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer features reinforced nylon beaters with 2x the surface area* and 2x the mixing performance*. The 250-watt motor runs at five speeds, including a reduced* starting speed to help prevent splatters. Plus, a special turbo boost adds a power boost at every mixing speed to combine thick ingredients in no time. This set includes two helix beaters, two dough hooks, and one wire whisk; allowing you to quickly create cake and cookie batters, bread doughs, spreads and dips, homemade whipped cream, or whipped egg whites for a tasty meringue. All accessories are stored conveniently in the smartly designed storage case, which uses the mixer itself as the snap-on cover. Cleanup is a breeze with the auto-eject button that quickly disconnects the dishwasher-safe mixing tools. Plus, you can further prevent messes with the heel and bowl rest, which allows the mixer to sit upright on the edge of the bowl. *compared to BLACK+DECKER model MX3200B with traditional wire beaters